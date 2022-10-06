VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.04

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and traded as low as $61.26. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $61.63, with a volume of 200,476 shares traded.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average is $68.21.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.259 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.