VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.04

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and traded as low as $61.26. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $61.63, with a volume of 200,476 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average is $68.21.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.259 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
