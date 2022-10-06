Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Buys 2,793 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,946.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 35,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,912.3% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 180,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 171,264 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,750.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after buying an additional 259,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,938.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after buying an additional 137,903 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

AMZN stock opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.43, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

