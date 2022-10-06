Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 775,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,745,000 after acquiring an additional 275,151 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,006,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,641,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Apple Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.40 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

