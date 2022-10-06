Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.80

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and traded as low as $20.45. Vinci shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 251,946 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCISY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vinci from €116.00 ($118.37) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Vinci from €112.00 ($114.29) to €113.00 ($115.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vinci in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vinci from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

