Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNOM. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,316. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

