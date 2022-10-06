Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Trading Down 3.6%

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $21.82. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 10.86% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.