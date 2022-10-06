VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.55.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VMware stock opened at $112.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.58. VMware has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 20.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.5% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 62.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.