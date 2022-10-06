Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.19. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 134,492 shares traded.

Wallbridge Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$150.01 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,590,116 shares in the company, valued at C$440,319.72. In other Wallbridge Mining news, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,590,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$440,319.72. Also, Director Alar Soever bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,411,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$482,341. Insiders have bought 500,000 shares of company stock worth $90,500 over the last 90 days.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

