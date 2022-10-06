Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart stock opened at $132.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $360.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.35.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

