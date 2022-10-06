Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 112 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.3% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 80,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 124,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 152,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.41. The firm has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

