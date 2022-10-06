Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 1,135 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Airbnb by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 937,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,138,000 after acquiring an additional 256,073 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 563.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 242,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,442,000 after acquiring an additional 73,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $1,234,124.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,476,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,279 shares of company stock valued at $96,471,588 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $111.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.