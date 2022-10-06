Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 3,806 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 882.98, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.88. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.