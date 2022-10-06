Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in MarketAxess by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.67.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $239.54 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $425.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.72.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.