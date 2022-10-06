Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Position in Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 462.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NACP opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

