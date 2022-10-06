Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 3,829 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HACK. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 715.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $42.95 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

