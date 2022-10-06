Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $67.19 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered NetApp to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.