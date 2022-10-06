Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 768 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in FMC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FMC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in FMC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $112.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.42 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.04.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.