Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $460,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,866 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $869,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $942,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $70,007,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.5 %

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 36.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion and a PE ratio of -1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is 33.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 337.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 63.05.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

