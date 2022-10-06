Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.75.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $277.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.91 and a 12-month high of $435.79.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

