Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,613 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in V.F. by 13.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 206,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in V.F. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 113,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 45.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Up 0.4 %

VFC opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.