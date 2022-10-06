Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 532 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,013.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,410,000 after acquiring an additional 283,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 113.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,293,000 after purchasing an additional 160,786 shares during the period. Center Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,946,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

BATS:IGV opened at $268.09 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.72.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

