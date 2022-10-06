Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 638 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 24,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 40,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,622,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.23 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $148.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

