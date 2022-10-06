Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,369 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

ILPT stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $334.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.15. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.81%.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

