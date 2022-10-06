Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 444 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 64,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 270,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KBH opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

