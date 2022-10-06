Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 935 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

NYSE:ADM opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

