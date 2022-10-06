Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $72,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 24.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $193.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42 and a beta of 1.46. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.43.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

