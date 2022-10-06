Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $261,886,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $26,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $436.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.92.

HubSpot stock opened at $296.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $257.21 and a one year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,884,200. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

