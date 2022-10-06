Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 142,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 107,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 102,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 81,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 69,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $65.68 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

