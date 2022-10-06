Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

