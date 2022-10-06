Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $87.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

