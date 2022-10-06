Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 113.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at $1,125,000. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 20.2% during the second quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 28,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in United States Steel by 20.0% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

X has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.61.

United States Steel Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

