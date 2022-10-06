Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

