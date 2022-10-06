Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 121,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

