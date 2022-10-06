Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $378,000 Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEI. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.14.
HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.44 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
