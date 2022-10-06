Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $395,000 Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4,243.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 208,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 203,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 99,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NYF opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $58.16.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

