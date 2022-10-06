Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $396,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.58.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

PSA opened at $293.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.65. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $284.01 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

