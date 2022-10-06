Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $397,000 Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 3.2 %

VOD stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vodafone Group Public Profile

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $148.83.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

