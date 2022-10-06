Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $408,000 Stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 9.5% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 5.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $421.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 91.04% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 44.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GAIN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

