Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $438,000 Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 53.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntsman Stock Up 1.9 %

HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of HUN opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.