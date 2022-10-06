Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $441,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

SPG opened at $95.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average of $109.48. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

