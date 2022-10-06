Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $463,000 Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,032,000 after buying an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 448,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $991,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,077,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,060,291.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $991,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,077,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,060,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,114,260.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,099,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,095,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,121 shares of company stock worth $3,329,060 in the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLP opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 89.74 and a beta of 0.56. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $67.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.36.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

