Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $259.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.32 and a 200-day moving average of $319.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.71 and a twelve month high of $475.00.

Insider Activity

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

