Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $472,000 Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 160.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FFC opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.