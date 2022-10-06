Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 27.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

