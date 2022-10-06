Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 185.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.98. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.71 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

