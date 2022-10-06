Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,027,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,786,000 after purchasing an additional 139,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,824,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,922,000 after purchasing an additional 251,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $96.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

