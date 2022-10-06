Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $367,000 Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.31 and a one year high of $59.95.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

