Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 204 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 88.2% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $261.69 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $290.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.50.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.