Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $53.04 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.33.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on STX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.48.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.