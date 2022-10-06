Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.59. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBHS. TheStreet downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.